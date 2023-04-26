The Žabovřeská tunnel is half a kilometre long and was built using a double method of stamping and filling. Credit: M. Schmerková, Brno City Municipality.

Brno, Apr 26 (BD) – The newly-completed Žabovřeská tunnel will open to the general public on Friday, 28 April, so transport enthusiasts can see it with their own eyes before trams start using the tunnel next week.

The tram tunnel on Žabovřeská is the latest piece of major transport infrastructure to be completed in Brno, following the opening of the tram tunnel to Campus in Bohunice. The Žabovřeská tunnel is half a kilometre long and was built using a double method of stamping and filling. Starting Monday, 1 May, tramlines 1, 3, and 10 will use the tunnel along their standard route.

However, even before that, the tunnel will open to the public on Friday, 28 April, from 12pm to 6pm. Entry will only be possible from Bráfova, and is not permitted with bicycles, scooters, baby strollers, or animals. Public transport is recommended for those visiting the tunnel, as no parking will be provided. Trams 11, 10 and 3 go near the area; The #11 tram stops directly at Bráfova. By bus, the closest route to Veslařská is by line 44 or 84.

Up to date information can be found here.