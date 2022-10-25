The price of tickets has been on average 16% higher this year than 2019. Photo credit: Olbrzymek.

Prague, Oct 25 (CTK) – The interest of the Czech public in visiting cultural events such as concerts, festivals, theatre and cinema performances is still 30% lower this year compared to the pre-COVID year in 2019, despite a higher number of events, according to data released by the online ticket selling service smsticket.

Before the COVID epidemic, the average value of a ticket purchase exceeded CZK 1,000, compared with CZK 805 this year, while the price of tickets has been on average 16% higher this year than 2019.

“Although interest in culture has been rising since the COVID epidemic, it is still one third lower than before COVID in terms of financial turnover. Regarding the number of visitors to cultural events, the situation is even worse. Cinemas, for example, have a problem to get even half of the number of spectators they were seeing in 2019,” said Oldrich Brzobohaty from smsticket.

“In addition, we can see the declining willingness of Czechs to spend money not only on tickets but also other expenses during cultural events, such as refreshments and souvenirs,” he said.

“In combination with the adverse development of the Czech economy, we will probably see the end of some, mainly minor cultural events and festivals,” Brzobohaty added.

Although organisers have raised the price of tickets for cultural events by an average of one-sixth this year, soaring inflation will probably force ticket prices to rise considerably again next year, which could be fatal for some events, mainly small and local ones, smsticket said.