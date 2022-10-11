The Znojmo Charity organisation and the #HolkyzMarketingu educational platforms are this year’s Czech recipients of the European Citizen Awards. Photo credit: Freepik

Prague, Oct 11 (CTK) – The European Citizen Awards, given out annually by the European Parliament (EP), were yesterday presented by EP Vice-President Dita Charanzova (ANO) to representatives of the Znojmo Charity organisation and the #HolkyzMarketingu educational platform, which won the award in the Czech Republic.

The European Parliament has been presenting the award since 2008, and in the Czech Republic since 2014. This year, 300 groups competed for the award, from which 30 winners were selected, representing all EU member states.

The Znojmo Charity, seated in south Moravia, was awarded for its humanitarian aid to Ukraine, focused on locations affected by the war. The organisation secures deliveries of medical equipment, sleeping bags and blankets, long-lasting food, baby formula, and sanitary products. It transports mothers with children from eastern Ukraine to the Czech Republic and helps them adapt to the new environment. This year, it has brought about 100 Ukrainians to the Czech Republic.

Znojmo Charity director Evzen Adamek said the first vehicles with material aid left for Ukraine shortly after the Russia invasion in February. He said the organisation has been helping people in Ukraine for more than 20 years.

The #HolkyzMarketingu platform aims to help especially women to get a better position on the labour market. It focuses on women who work in marketing or plan to do so. Women from all parts of the world are offered scholarships for educational programmes that may improve their employment situation.

The platform was founded eight years ago by Pavlina Louzenska, Aneta Martinek and Lucie Audi, and students from 16 countries are enrolled on its programmes. More than 15,000 people have attended their training and workshops, which are now also being organised for men.

Charanzova said during the ceremony that the EP awards projects that build communities and demonstrate solidarity.

Last year, the award went to the MUNI centre for volunteers established at Masaryk University in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. In previous years, the Czech winners of the award have included People in Need, Post Bellum, and Caritas Czech Republic.