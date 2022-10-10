The general public had the opportunity to nominate businesses again this year. Photo credit: jizni-morava.cz.

Brno, Oct. 10 (BD) – The South Moravia Tourism Centre is once again promoting the best gastro businesses in the region in the new themed guide, “Gourmet South Moravia 2022”. The award ceremony for the third edition took place on Thursday 6 October in the Industra Hall at Nova Zbrojovka, alongside the sixth edition of Gourmet Brno, which is hosted by TIC Brno.

“Tourists nowadays combine their trips to the region with gastronomic experiences,” said Martina Grůzová, Director of the South Moravia Tourism Centre. “That is why we are mapping the quality and diversity of the gastronomic choice across South Moravia in the “Gourmet” project. In our publications and activities promoting tourist attractions, we are adding a section of tips on great gastronomy, for which the region is renowned.”

The selection process was the same as last year. Nominations were accepted from the general public, from gastro fans and gourmands, to regular satisfied customers, mayors, and representatives of tourist organisations. A total of 43 businesses were selected from these nominations, in five categories. An evaluation committee made up of independent experts, journalists, and influencers then visited these places. Jurors included Štěpán Danihel, the chef of Long Story Short, editor and chef Darina Sieglová, food bloggers Petr and Gábi from P&G Foodies, Martin Vašíček, who won two gold stars at the Great Taste Awards this year, and the brewmaster of the Obora brewery, Martin Novák.

“The motivation for companies to participate in the Gourmet project is not only the promotion but also the feedback that our evaluators provide,” added Grůzová. “Every year, their task is to assess each business through the eyes of a visitor, observing not only the quality and taste of the food, but also the attitude of the staff, the service, and the atmosphere of the place. While each category has its own winner, the primary focus is on the dialogue with the caterers and the additional service to the tourists. Thanks to the guide, we will offer them a selection of the best things they can taste while travelling around South Moravia.” In the printed guide, which will be available free of charge at information centres and other places in the region, businesses in the category are listed alphabetically, with the winning business indicated. Readers can also find out more about the award-winning businesses on the website. Both print and online versions are also available in English and German.