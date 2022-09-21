Technical Networks Brno (TSB) takes care of the city’s street lights with short response times and the use of smart lights. Photo Credit: TSB

Brno, Sept. 21 (BD) – In 2021, there were a total of 41,735 public lights in Brno, including 41,209 street lights and 526 for festive lighting. Of these, only around 200 lighting points were out of service at any one time last year. Technical Networks Brno (TSB) managed to keep the share of out-of-service lights in the city around 0.5% for a long time, and faults are typically resolved within five days.

TSB is responsible for the operation and maintenance of all public lighting in Brno, with the task of keeping as many light points as fully operational as possible at all times. As part of the operation, the so-called non-luminance value is monitored, which indicates the percentage of out-of-service lighting points. This value must not exceed 3%.

In Brno, TSB has been able to maintain non-luminance at very low levels long-term, up to six times lower than the set limit. Although the number of lighting points is constantly increasing, the value of non-luminance fluctuates around 0.5%. This means that out of the total number of lighting points, only 198 were out of service last year, with the response time to failure averaging five days.

Trending One Quarter of Czech Women Considering Leaving The Labour Market

TSB technicians clear faults within a few days of being reported. However, if the fault is dangerous, they go immediately to the site to repair it.

Smart lights facilitate the work of the operators, who are able to keep non-luminance levels low by maintaining lighting points and gradually replacing them. There are also regular night inspections, specifically focused on each city district, which are carried out by TSB technicians and representatives of the authorities once a quarter.

Modern technology also contributes to reducing non-luminance. Approximately 1,000 LED luminaires are currently being installed in existing or new lighting sites every year. This new solution reduces the likelihood of failures and enables real-time communication with the control room. In practice, this means that on larger streets the dispatchers communicate with every LED luminaire. Not only can they see in real time if the luminaires are on, but they can also reduce their intensity, which has a positive effect on electricity consumption.