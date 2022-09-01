The public toilet has just been built in the park. Photo Credit: M. Schmerkova / MMB.

Brno, Sept. 1 (BD) – Tyršuv Sad has a new facility to improve the experience of those who enjoy the park. New public toilets were officially opened yesterday by representatives of the city and Brno Public Greenery, which manages the park.

The new toilet is fully accessible, and will be open according to the park’s opening hours, from 6am to 11pm all year round. It will be available to use free of charge.

The entrance to the park’s new public restroom. Photo Credit: M. Schmerkova, Brno City Municipality.

Tyršův sad was the last park managed by the Brno Public Greenery municipal company (Veřejná zelenň města Brna) without toilets. “No trees or bushes had to be cut down to build them, we just cut down hornbeams,” said Marie Slavíková, who works as park manager at VZMB.

Trending Czech Republic Ranks 23rd in Europe for English Language Proficiency