













Brno National Theatre is hosting four special open-air opera performances at the end of August. Credit: Marek Olbrzymek

Brno, Aug. 10 (BD) – Summer is in full swing, and the Brno National Theatre (NdB) has two more performances coming up in the courtyard of Špilberk Castle. Audiences will have the opportunity to see Puccini’s “Tosca” (27 August) and Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” (28 August) under the open sky, with open-air performances from the soloists, choir and orchestra of the Janáček Opera.

“Carmen” will grace the stage of the Mikulov Amphitheater on 30 August. Credit: Marek Olbrzymek

After the performances at Špilberk, NdB will also host two special opera performances in the picturesque surroundings of the Mikulov amphitheatre, where guests can enjoy open-air seating with a glass of local wine in hand. The featured shows are Verdi’s “La traviata” (30 August) and Bizet’s “Carmen” (31 August). The ČEBUS travel agency will be running buses from Brno and the surrounding Czech and Austrian villages.

Tickets are available here: https://www.ndbrno.cz/zprijemnete-si-letosni-leto-operou/