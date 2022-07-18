













Meteorologists are predicting a hot week with temperatures well above 30°. The beginning of the week will see a few clouds, but then clear, sunny days are expected, leading into a summery, warm and rainless weekend.

Czech Republic, July 18 (BD) – On Monday, we can expect fairly overcast skies and warm but not muggy temperatures. The maximum temperature will not exceed 30°, and wind will be almost absent, with a light breeze from the north.

The heat will begin to be felt on Tuesday. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be very hot days, with highs of up to 35°, and average daytime temperatures exceeding 30°. The sky will be clear with just light winds, and the Sun will produce a very high UV index of 8.

Scorching heat is expected over the weekend. Friday will be very sunny, with temperatures ranging from 22° to 37°. The week will end with a sunny Sunday; daytime temperatures will be around 30° and the sky will get cloudy only in the evening, though no showers are expected.