













On Monday, 11 July 2022, in the Vladislav Hall of Prague Castle, Czech President Miloš Zeman received the President’s Medal of the State of Israel from the Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog. This was followed by a meeting between Prime Minister Petr Fiala and President Herzog at the Liechtenstein Palace, to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries and ways to strengthen it. Photo credit: vlada.cz

Czech Republic, July 13 (BD) – Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog awarded the President’s Medal of the State of Israel to Czech President Miloš Zeman on Monday. The honour was awarded for Zeman’s “unwavering support of the State of Israel, the people of Israel and the Jewish people, for his merits in fostering the deep and long-standing friendship between Israel and the Czech Republic, and for his consistent and uncompromising work in domestic politics and on the international stage in the fight against anti-Israel and anti-Semitic hatred around the world.” Zeman has long been known internationally as an outspoken supporter of Israel.

Afterwards, a meeting between Czech Prime Minister Petra Fiala and President Herzog took place at the Liechtenstein Palace. They discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries and ways to strengthen it, cooperation in the field of defence, and Czech support for Israel in international organisations. Fiala and Herzog agreed to hold the fifth Czech-Israeli intergovernmental consultations in Prague soon, to promote mutual ties in trade, tourism, and defence.

“Relations between the Czech Republic and Israel have long been excellent and we have today discussed how we can further develop them,” said Fiala. “Cooperation in defence, universities and mutual trade is a big topic. We also agreed that an intergovernmental meeting between the two countries will take place in the near future.”

They also discussed strengthening the relationship between the EU and Israel. Fiala told the Israeli President that during the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Czech Government plans to devote itself to combating anti-Semitism and educating about the Holocaust.