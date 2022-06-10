













Brno, 10 June (BD) – For the 25th time, the Ignis Brunensis international competition of artistic fireworks will light up the Czech Republic in Brno and South Moravia, this year from 11 June to 23 July. This year the festival is sponsored by RegioJet.

“The previous two years with the pandemic have been a challenge for us,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “People were unable to travel as much, so we tried to prepare an attractive offer for Brno residents and domestic tourists throughout the summer, combining both traditional events, such as Ignis Brunensis, and novelties in the form of additional festivals or the extension of the BrnoPas tourist card. Judging by the feedback and several awards we have received in the field of tourism, this is a successful trend and we want to continue it this year.”

The main part of the fireworks festival will take place at the Brno Dam from 25 June to 6 July. Residents and tourists will see four spectacular fireworks displays from 10.30pm on four evenings throughout this period.

“The peak of the festival at the Brno Dam this year takes place at the end of June and extends into the holidays at the beginning of July. It can be enjoyed by all those who are in South Moravia during the festival, but also tourists who come to us in the first week of July,” said Jan Grolich, Governor of the South Moravian Region.

The pyromusical performances will be complemented by fireworks projects in the south and in the centre of Brno. A prelude dedicated to all children will take place in the Hnevkovskeho area on Saturday 11 June. The fireworks finale over Špilberk Castle on 23 July is dedicated to Gregor Johann Mendel as part of the city-wide celebrations of the bicentenary of the birth of the world-famous founder of genetics.