













Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced today on Twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and therefore he would not attend today’s meeting at the Chamber of Deputies. Photo credit: Vlada.cz

Czech Republic, March 29 (BD) – Prime Minister Petr Fiala has tested positive for Covid-19, and is therefore not present at today’s meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, where parliamentarians will vote on extending the state of emergency.

The prime minister announced his positive test on Twitter. “I tested positive for covid this morning. Now, of course, I will face a seven-day isolation,” said the prime minister. “I want to get back to work as soon as I can, at least from home,” he added.

Fiala was replaced in parliament by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Vít Rakušan (STAN) during the debate on the extension of the state of emergency.