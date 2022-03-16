













For the fifteenth year, a contest is being held to select the Best Repaired Cultural Monument in South Moravia. Voting for the Public prize category is open from 14 to 31 March, and the winner of this category will receive CZK 60,000. Photo credit: JMK

Brno, March 15 (BD) – The fifteenth year of the traditional competition to decide the Best Repaired Cultural Monument in South Moravia was announced by the regional council in January.

The goal is to motivate the owners of cultural monuments to carry out exemplary restoration and to promote South Moravian monuments to the public. The competition committee may also award a special prize to a monument that impresses it in a special way, or to a personality who shows deep and lasting interest, perseverance and dedication in relation to the care of monuments. This person will then be awarded the title of Knight of Monument Care in the South Moravian Region.

The owners of the awarded monuments will receive up to CZK 150,000 in prize money. “We will be glad if you share with us the results of your work. I believe that together we will not only inspire other owners of monuments, but may also give them the courage to embark on their own projects that make South Moravia a little more beautiful again,” said František Lukl, Deputy Governor for Culture and Heritage Protection.

The participants, regardless of competition category, will also compete for a public prize of CZK 60,000, the winner of which will be chosen by SMS vote, open from 14 to 31 March 2022.

Prizes will be awarded in four main categories:

– large buildings (castles, fortresses,…)

– works of fine art (sculptures, paintings,…)

– small buildings (chapels, divine torments,…)

– Public prize (regardless of category).

The results of the competition will be announced at the end of May and the beginning of June. The list of nominated monuments with voting instructions can be found on the regional website or at this link. Photo credit: JMK