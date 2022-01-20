













The number of accidents involving vehicles of the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has increased again, after declining last year due to the pandemic. The most common cause of accidents is failure to give way; car drivers, when turning left, do not notice the trams.

“Last year, there were 715 accidents involving our vehicles. More than a third of them were caused by drivers not giving way,” said the Director of DPMB, Miloš Havránek.

Scheme by DPMB

“In the last ten years, there have been 2,300 to 2,800 traffic accidents in the city every year; last year, with 2,366, was one of the better ones. The numbers of accidents including those with fatalities or serious injuries was thus below the long-term average,” said Markéta Vaňková, Mayor of Brno.

Accidents occur most often on busy streets where tram lines run. In the long run, these are Křenová, Veveří and Palackého třída.

The worst traffic situation is usually on Mondays. 140 out of 715 accidents involving public transport happened at the beginning of the working week in 2021. Half of accidents happen in the morning and afternoon rush hours, between 8-11am and 2-5pm.

DPMB has prepared an awareness campaign, “Safely through Brno” (“Brnem bezpečně”) for this year.