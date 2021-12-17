













A new report by Obce v Datech has ranked the best – and worst – places to live in the Czech Republic. Credit KK / Brnodaily

Czech Rep, Dec 17 (BD) – Obce v Datech is an organization that works closely with municipalities to gather data on the quality of life in 206 places in the Czech Republic. The results are based on several indicators, which contribute to three main scores which determine the final ranking of the city or town: health and environment – indices on the area’s healthcare availability, population health and environment; material security and education – indices on the area’s employment, economic level and education; and relationships and services – indices on the area’s availability of services, transport, security and activity and movement of its citizens. These three main categories use these indicators and others to determine the place’s ranking.

Říčany, a town in the Prague-East district south east of the city centre, was rated as the best place to live in the Czech Republic. It ranked first in the country in both the “health and environment” and the “material security and education” categories, and second in the “relationships and services” category, though first in the Central Bohemian region.

At the other end of the spectrum was Orlová, a town in the Karviná District in the Moravian-Silesian Region, which was ranked as the worst place to live, ranking last in the health and environment category, and in the bottom 10 in the other categories.

The Moravian metropolis of Brno was rated as the 5th best place to live in the Czech Republic, with Prague in 2nd. The 3rd and 4th placed towns were both near Prague, making Brno the best place to live in Moravia. If you would like to see where your town or others ranked, you can find the full list here.