













The contract between Škoda Transportation and the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) will see 20 further trolleybuses added to the DMPB fleet by the end of 2022. Credit: DPMB

Brno, 15 Dec (BD) – Brno will receive 20 new Škoda 27Tr trolleybuses in 2022. Following a CZK 478 million contract signed at the beginning of this year, Škoda have already delivered 13 new vehicles to the city, with another 7 to come by the end of 2021, and 20 more by the end of 2022. The vehicles are designed according to the City of Brno’s aim of minimising the harmful effect on the environment from trolleybuses, and are technologically advanced, with air-conditioning and USB charging available. From Monday, the buses that have already been delivered will come into operation on Brno trolleybus routes.

“Reducing emissions in the city and greening public transport are a priority for the city management,” said the Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková (ODS). “In addition to finding new solutions, such as hydrogen propulsion, we will continue to focus on the renewal of cars in electric traction.” Although this is a positive step towards reducing emissions from Brno’s public transport network, some buses in the fleet have been in operation since the 1980s and 1990s, albeit with many upgrades and services. Vaňková added that the city aims to replace all the outdated models by the end of 2023, and will keep expanding and improving the city’s fleet every year.

“The last major renewal of the fleet of this extent took place in 2015, when we bought thirty 31Tr cars.” said Miloš Havránek, General Manager of the DPMB. Brno is the largest trolleybus operator in the country with around 140 trolleybuses running through the city daily.