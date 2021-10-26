













The Czech Meteorological Institute (CHMI) has said that the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma, which began on September 19th, will not affect air quality in the Czech Republic. Credit: CAMS.

Czech Rep, Oct 26 (BD) – A post published on Monday by the Czech Meteorological Institute (CHMI) states that the Czech Republic need not worry about the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands, which began on September 19th.

Data from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) institute, which monitors the concentration of sulfur dioxide (SO2) in the air, show that although there has been a general increase in SO2, including in the Czech Republic, this has not reached the feared levels of air pollution.

Dostáváme dotazy, zda může oxid siřičitý ze sopky na ostrově La Palma výrazně zhoršit kvalitu ovzduší. Uvádíme, že většina oxidu siřičitého je vysoko v atmosféře. V ČR budou předpokládané koncentrace SO2 při zemi nízké a nedosáhnou úrovně imisních limitů.https://t.co/avCT9Db7j3 pic.twitter.com/x6xhm3vWyR — Český hydrometeorologický ústav (ČHMÚ) (@CHMUCHMI) October 26, 2021

The CAMS institute, which monitors the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, says that in the next five days there will be an increase in the concentration of sulfur dioxide in Czech soil, but still below the limit.