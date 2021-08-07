











On Wednesday, Brno City Council selected Metrostav DIZ – IMOS Brno to build the new 25-metre swimming pool at the municipal swimming facility in Lužánky. Photo: Visualisation of new swimming pool. Credit: MMB

Brno, Aug 7 (BD) – On Wednesday, Brno City Council selected Metrostav DIZ – IMOS Brno for the construction of a 25-metre swimming pool at the municipal swimming facility in Lužánky.

The new pool will be created on the former site of a 16-metre training pool, a rowing machine, and an unused park at the main entrance of the building.

“A new 25-metre pool will be added to the current 50-metre pool in Lužánky,” said the mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková (ODS). “We consider this project to be very important, as there is a long-term shortage of swimming facilities in Brno for both athletes and the public. The new swimming pool will also be used for school swimming lessons.”

“The pool will perfectly suit the needs of swimming sports,” said Jaroslav Suchý (KDU-CSL), Brno City Councillor for Sport. “We consulted swimming representatives for this purpose, and the dimensions are set so as to meet the rules of the International Swimming Federation.”

According to the 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno, Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), the National Sports Agency will contribute CZK 90 million to the project. Construction should start this autumn and be completed in the third quarter of 2023. As part of the construction, the entrance areas of the current swimming pool, terrace, access bridge to Sportovní, and parts of the existing swimming pool facilities will be reconstructed. Adjacent areas, sidewalks, and parking spaces in front of the pool and along the road leading to the gym will be revitalized. The premises will be fully accessible, and will include a grandstand for 200 spectators.