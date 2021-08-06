











Brno’s annual Museum Night, which takes place this Saturday, will give the public an opportunity to explore Brno’s historical and artistic museums at night. All of the city’s museums will be open to visitors from 6pm until midnight. This year offers the unique chance to visit Vila Tugendhat, and watch the fireworks over Špilberk Castle. Photo Credit: Monika H. / Pocket Media.

Photo Credit: Pavel G. / brnenske-podzemi.cz.

This year, the event features the unique chance to visit Vila Tugendhat. The gardens of Vila Tugendhat and neighboring Vila Löw-Beer will be open to visitors from 6pm to 11pm. The main events will be two tours of the historic villa, starting at 9pm and again at 9.20pm, with a maximum of 16 people per tour.

“The opportunity to see the interiors of a major UNESCO monument and watch the fireworks from the children’s terrace of the villa is a special one,” said Zbyněk Šolc, Director of the Museum of the City of Brno. “Of course, capacity is limited, so those interested must purchase tickets in advance at a price of CZK 800, via www.smsticket.cz. The entrance fee will then be donated in full to the Social Endowment Fund of the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MMB.

“I appreciate the idea of an interestingly designed tour and I am glad that visitors will also be helping people in difficult life situations,” said Markéta Vaňková, Mayor of Brno and Chair of the board of the City of Brno’s Social Endowment Fund. “We take care of those who have fallen through the network of possible benefits, especially seniors, single parents, and people with disabilities. We also respond to unexpected situations, such as the covid pandemic and the recent natural disaster in South Moravia. That’s why we are now also focusing on helping the inhabitants of municipalities affected by the tornado.”

The program of Brno Museum Night will culminate with spectacular fireworks over Špilberk Castle, part of the Ignis Brunensis festival, which will also feature the first-ever public drone light show in the Czech Republic. This year, the fireworks over Špilberk will be held on Saturday, August 7th, 2021, at 10.30 pm. For security reasons, the castle will therefore be closed from 4 pm. Brno Museum Night will be celebrated this time by the Brno City Museum in an original way.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of MMB.

The Brno City Museum has been a part of Brno Museum Night since the beginning, in 2005. It participates in the annual event and has thus become a traditional organizing institution.