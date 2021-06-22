













Rock, Hip-Hop, Rap, and Alternative music will fill the air in Brno for four days. Studentský Majáles starts on Wednesday in the Hněvkovského sports complex in Komárov. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Brno, June 22 (BD) – This year, Studentský Majáles will go ahead in its usual location, the Hněvkovského complex in Komárov, which will be divided into two sectors, as required by the current government regulations. The organizers of the event decided to extend the regular one-day program into four themed days of music, starting from Wednesday, June 23rd, until Saturday, June 26th.

Morcata na uteku, Cocotte Minute, and Ňuňu will play on Rock Wednesday, followed on Thursday by Hip-hop acts such as Prago Union and DJ Aka. Friday is all about Rap, while the last day is dedicated to Alternative musicians, such as Living and the Austrian band, Rocky Leon. One-day tickets cost CZK 200 and are available online.

Studentský Majáles was born as a student initiative and over the years has developed into one of the main musical events in Brno, not only for students but for everyone. It is also an alternative to Brno Majáles, which usually takes place at the exhibition center in May, but this year has been moved to September due to pandemic restrictions.

Capacity at the event will be limited, and participants will be able to undergo an antigen test at the site before entering the complex. It is possible to schedule a reservation on the website of the accredited testing center.