











One hundred meters below the surface of the city of Brno is a huge reservoir of drinking water. The city has now launched a survey to map the wells in this subsoil. The municipality intends to repair selected reservoirs to prepare for cases of water shortage or other crises. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Brno, Apr 28 (BD) – One hundred meters below ground in Brno, a huge reservoir of artesian water has been found. To protect this unique source of drinking water, the municipality has mapped these fonts, discovering a total of 78. Intensive research and pumping tests are currently underway in 18 of them.

Brno se připravuje na sucho. Zahájili jsme průzkum brněnských artéských vod. Našli jsme 78 vrtů, z nich jsme vybrali 18, které zkoumáme detailněji, zaměřujeme se na kvalitu vody a vydatnost. Vhodné vrty opravíme a připravíme pro případ sucha nebo jiné krizové situace. — Petr Hladík (@hladikpe) April 26, 2021

The work includes evaluation of their technical condition, implementation of hydrodynamic tests, camera inspections, and sampling to assess the quality of groundwater.

The study is also looking for a location where a sampling point could be installed to supply Brno with drinking water in the event of a drought or other crisis. The location must be easily accessible to tanks, and suitable for pumping water directly into canisters.

Research is currently underway on wells in Střelice and Jinačovice, and will also start soon in Ivanovice and Komárov. “We want to preserve the wells so that these waters are not polluted, and we are also looking for suitable wells that could be prepared for crises,” wrote First Deputy Mayor, Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), on Facebook. “In addition to the required yield of wells, we are also looking for places that will be easily accessible to tanks, and at the same time suitable for the construction of a drinking water bottling plant. We want to be well prepared for a period of drought or possible failures in existing water supply systems.”

Brno is currently supplied with drinking water from the groundwater spring in Březová nad Svitavou and surface water from the Vír dam, which is treated at the Švařec water treatment plant. Of the 18 wells currently being studied, six are in Tuřany, three in Černovice, and two in the Brno-jih district. Other wells are in Řečkovice, Žabovřesky, Komín and Kníničky. Three wells located outside Brno are also being examined, in Střelice, Jinačovice, and Ostopovice.