











For the past two Spring seasons, due to the anti-epidemic measures limiting free movement, the popularity of Kamenný Vrch is growing. Brno city officials are calling for citizens’ awareness in protecting the unique beauty of the area that is home to passerines and many other types of flowers. Photo Credit: BD.

Brno, Apr 3 (BD) – Every year in March and April, many Brno residents visit Kamenný Vrch in Brno-Nový Lískovec to witness the blooming of thousands of flowers. Kamenný Vrch has favorable conditions for passerines (koniklece in Czech) to bloom. “It is a natural uniqueness that you would not find in the Czech Republic, in Europe and probably not anywhere else in the world,” says Tereza Žižková, director of ecological organization Rezekvítek, which has been protecting the area for decades. For the past two Spring seasons, due to the anti-epidemic measures limiting free movement, the popularity of Kamenný Vrch is growing, and Brno city officials report that some citizens are harming the flowers and other plants.

“The number of visitors is growing every year. We are happy that people are going to spend time among nature, but it also has its negative effects. Unfortunately, the increased number of visitors is taking its toll in the form of destroyed roads and damaged passerines. Many people lack consideration. They can tread on dozens of passerines for one photo. We can already say that the passerines are in serious danger. If the situation does not change, we may lose the passerines or a substantial proportion of them within a few years,” add representatives from Rezekvítek.

Rezekvítek has installed tape to protect the plants from harm and is calling for citizen awareness on this matter. There are also volunteers in the area to remind visitors to follow the rules, and also provide information about passerines and the entire nature reserve. The City of Brno and Rezekvítek are asking city residents to follow the regulations in the area and reminding them that when moving in a nature reserve, the rules of conduct are set by law, and can also be regulated by the city. One of the most important rules that must be respected is to move only on defined paths. Dogs and bikes are also not allowed in the reservation, and picking plants and dropping litter are also strictly forbidden.