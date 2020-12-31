















Czech Rep., Dec 31 (BD) – For many of us, 2021 is the year that couldn’t come soon enough. We’ve been counting the days until 2020 would be over, a year that will always be associated with stress, cancelled holidays, financial and health worries, lack of social contact, working from home, and in many cases grief and loss.

So now it’s a new year, and a chance for a new start, but we’re all aware that 2021 is going to feature many of the same challenges, and some new ones of its own. If all goes to plan, this could be the year that we start to move beyond the coronavirus, with the help of a lot of smart and dedicated scientists and their vaccines, but even in the best case scenario there will be several more difficult months ahead before that happens. In the Czech Republic, the current plan is for the vaccination program to be mostly complete by the end of the summer, but uncertainties and question marks remain. And when the pandemic is brought under control, as a society we will then have to deal with the after effects, both economic and social, and we don’t yet fully understand the impact that these strange times will have for the future.

At Brno Daily, we will continue to do all we can to keep you informed of the important news and developments as they unfold. But it’s not all doom and gloom! Even if we do have more tough times ahead, we are already imagining how much brighter things are going to look as we emerge together into the sunshine this summer. The beautiful city that we know and love, with its amazing community, will survive, and everything we might have been missing in Brno during the lockdown is still here waiting for us. Many of those events which were cancelled or went online in 2020 are hoping to return with a bang in 2021, and Brno Daily will be here to tell you all about them!

So as we finally say goodbye to this crazy year, Brno Daily would like to thank you for reading in 2020, and we wish all of our readers a very Happy New Year! Whatever 2021 brings, we promise will be here to keep you in the loop, providing independent English-language news for Brno.