The City of Brno’s participatory budgeting scheme will allocate CZK 33 million to the Dáme na vás (“We Give To You”) initiative. The 65 finalists were presented to the public on Monday October 19th, and Brno residents will now choose their favourite ideas. Photo credit: M. Schmerkova / MMB.

Brno, Oct 15 (BD) – The fourth year of the City of Brno’s participatory budgeting program has opened to a public vote, with 65 projects qualifying for the final round. CZK 33 million will be allocated to projects backed by the public to improve Brno.

134 ideas were submitted by citizens this year. 95 of these ideas got the necessary support from the public, and 65 ideas were approved by the City of Brno, with a total combined value of CZK 143 million.

Initially, CZK 35 million was budgeted for Dáme na vás, but CZK 2 million was deducted following changes to the city budget due to the crisis situation in the Czech Republic.

The public can read about the projects in the project gallery and permanent residents of the city will have the chance to vote from November 1st to 30th for which should be implemented, via the website damenavas.brno.cz or brnoid.cz.

The projects will be on display at Náměstí Svobody from Monday October 19th, and then move to Malinovského náměstí on November 9th until the end of the month.