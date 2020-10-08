Visitors are invited to discover local architecture this coming Saturday and Sunday, October 10th and 11th. Open House Brno will showcase buildings in Brno which are normally inaccessible to the public. This year the event will go ahead online. Photo credit: Open House Brno Archive.

Brno, Oct 8 (BD) – This weekend, Open House Brno will allow the public to explore places around Brno from an unseen perspective at no cost. This year, in light of the epidemiological situation, the festival will take place online.

Cities around the world have adopted the idea of ‘Open House’, a concept born in London in 1922, to create a better understanding of architecture by offering free access to buildings. These events are both a learning opportunity and cultural experience, taking advantage of the remarkable architecture within cities.

This Saturday and Sunday, the festival will highlight places in Brno such as Starobrno Brewery, Alfa pasáž, Tesař’s Villa and many more. The upcoming festival is the fourth of its kind in Brno and will be held online for the second time.

The festival endures despite the Covid-19 epidemic. Photo credit: Open House Brno Archive.

Brno was the first city in the world to organize an Open House festival online earlier this year on April 25th-26th. The festival attracted almost 16,000 views, with live and pre-recorded virtual tours and videos, as well as 3D and panoramic photos of places around the city. (Read more in our previous article: Brno Open House Festival Goes Online This Weekend!)

Photographs from the event in April are still available to the public on the Open House Brno Facebook page and in the website photo gallery.

The program for this weekend’s festival is currently in preparation with the event partners. You can find more information about each of the locations which are participating on the festival website.