This article provides daily updates on the situation in Brno, South Moravia and Czech Republic. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Mar 23 (BD) [3:40pm] – As of 8:47am this morning, the South Moravian Region (JMK) now has 77 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech today announced the full recovery of a sixth coronavirus patient. As of this morning, 1,165 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the Czech Republic, from 17,377 people tested. Yesterday saw the first death related to Covid-19 in the Czech Republic – a 95-year-old man in Prague.

Cases of COVID-2019 in the South Moravian Region (JMK) By District

Brno-město 42

Brno-venkov 12

Blansko 5

Břeclav 12

Hodonín 2

Vyškov 0

Znojmo 3

JMK total 76

Source: Regional Hygiene Authority of South Moravia. Last updated: Sunday, March 22nd, 6pm

The City of Brno and the South Moravian Region are preparing for a crisis situation if the number of beds currently available for patients in a serious condition is not enough. If necessary, the authorities are considering setting up a field hospital in Pavilion G at the Brno Exhibition Center, according to various Czech media outlets.

Tram lines in Brno will operate on a holiday schedule from March 24th. The same measure was applied to bus and trolleybus lines last week. In order to maintain safe distances between passengers, large-capacity vehicles will be running, according to Brno Transport Company.

We are now waiting for a press conference, following a meeting of the Czech government. The government is considering extending the current measures against the spread of coronavirus, as well as action to mitigate the impact on employers and businesses. Among other things, the government will decide whether to extend the restrictions on free movement in public.

At the weekend a vending machine selling facemasks (“rouskomat”) was installed at the office of the Brno-Reckovice City District. The price of a basic mask is 50 CZK, to cover the costs to the volunteers who sewed them. The machine will operate on weekdays from 8am to 6pm, with the masks available up to a maximum of four per person. Another machine is to be reputedly installed at St. Anne’s Hospital.