The 95-year-old patient died in Prague’s Na Bulovce hospital, and was suffering from underlying health problems. Photo: Stock image / Freepik.

Czech Rep., Mar 22 (BD) – The Czech Republic has recorded its first death from COVID-19, the new coronavirus, according to Czech news server iDnes.cz. The 95-year-old man was a patient in Na Bulovce, Prague’s specialized coronavirus centre, and was suffering from pre-existing conditions, as Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula told Czech Television (CT24): “His body was exhausted, he was 95. I would say he died with coronavirus rather than from coronavirus.”

There have been 1,120 positive cases of COVID-19 detected in the Czech Republic since the first case on March 1st, according to the official website of the Ministry of Health as of 8:40pm today. 15,584 were tested.

Most are in home quarantine, but 70 remain in hospital, with 19 in intensive care, and 11 of those on ventilator-assisted breathing, according to iDnes.cz.

Six people have recovered.

According to Health Minister Adam Vojtech, the current epidemiological situation requires that shops remain closed, restrictions on freedom of movement stay in place, and public offices continue with limited operation. “I will therefore propose to the government tomorrow to extend this emergency measure until April 1st. It is now absolutely crucial that people meet as little as possible,” announced Vojtech this afternoon via Twitter.