Brno, Jan 6 (BD) – There are lots of fun events this week in Brno, especially for music lovers, with the Dark Blue Swing Exchange, Latin SBK Dance Festival, and a jazz jam session among the highlights. History buffs interested in the architecture of Brno will want to check out the exhibition “The Story of Cerná Pole”. Check out our recommended events in Brno below!

If you love live music, head to Music Lab on January 6th for an evening of the sweetest soulful jazz vibes: “Jazz with New Message Jazz”, when the house jazz band welcomes everyone to play, improve their skills, make new friends, and have fun. The jam session is perfect for musicians and jazz lovers alike. Kick back with a few fine wines and enjoy the music with feel-good swing rhythms, or grab your instrument and join in the jam session. The entrance fee for the event is CZK 50. You can find more information about the jam session on the Facebook event page (in English).

Your morning cup of coffee still not getting you to your full concentration? Try out an hour-long transformative morning yoga session, which is held in English at Jako Dama studio, and focus on both physical and respiratory techniques to enhance wellbeing and fitness. You might find out that the morning is the perfect time of the day to practise yoga, to gain better wakefulness and concentration for a great day ahead. This morning yoga session will take place on January 7th from 7:30 – 8:30. Check out the Facebook event (in English) to find more information.

Want to know more about the architecture and history of Brno? The Löw-Beer Villa, in cooperation with Brno Museum, is organising an exhibition entitled “The Story of Cerná pole” (Vernisáž výstavy Příběh Černých Polí) starting January 7th, to tell the stories behind some of the most iconic buildings in Brno, including Villa Tugendhat and the Löw-Beer Villa, and other stories about this fascinating district of Brno, its local buildings, residents and architecture during the 20th century. The opening of the exhibition will take place at Společenském center Brno-sever. You can find more information on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season are over, but are the holiday blues still there? How do you know when the “blues” are actually signs of depression? One way to learn more is to attend the “BreadTube screening about mental health”, where not only depression but many other aspects of emotional health will be viewed from different perspectives by the video producers at BreadTube. The screenings will dig into the topic of mental health through various high-quality videos in English or with English subtitles. The event will be held at Bajkazyl Brno on January 7th with free admission. If you want to find more information about the event, check the Facebook event here (in Czech and English).

Love a skank? You must love reggae music! So make your way to the Latin party at Watt club on January 8th. As well as reggae, there will be DJs playing salsa, bachata, and your favourite songs on request. Games and photo parties are also on the program. The entrance prices are CZK 70 (standard price) and CZK 50 ( for students). Check the Facebook event (in English) to find more information.

Once a month, Foreigners Brno welcomes all expats living in Brno to its regular friendly meetup, and the January MeetUp will be on Thursday 9th, at Lloyd’s restaurant. Whether you are a regular attendee of the monthly meeting or new in town, everyone is cordially invited. The meetup is also a great idea if you want to improve your English skills in an informal chat. And don’t forget to drag your friends along with you, as the more the merrier. You can find more information about the event on the Facebook event page (in English).

Jump, jive and holler at the Dark Blue Swing Exchange 2020 to start the weekend in style! The Dark Blue Swing will return to Brno for its 6th year at Swing Wings Brno on January 10th, bringing loads of fantastic swing dancing performances, parties, and concerts. Tickets to the festival have almost sold out, but you can find the remaining available tickets for CZK 600, as well as a full program of the festival, on the official website (in English).

Another way to raise your energy this weekend is the SBK Dance Festival 2020, a huge celebration of Latin culture with live dance showcases including salsa, bachata and kizomba, and workshops, parties and DJs to help you dance the night away. Passes to the festival are about to sell out, so don’t hesitate to check out the Facebook event (in English) and book your place at one of the most exciting dance festivals in Brno. The festival will take place at Stolarna dance studio between January 10th and 12th.

Want to practice Czech and make friends at the same time? Come along to the Czech Conversation Evening IX, organised by Czech Courses Brno, where you can improve your Czech language skills through an evening of conversation with native Czech speakers and other learners, sharing your achievements in 2019 and setting goals for 2020. The event will take place on January 10th at Czech Courses Brno. Check out the Facebook event page (in Czech and English) to find more information.

Whether you are just starting out as a fish owner, or have been keeping fish for a long time, you are sure to find something to help you develop your passion further at Aquatera Brno. Taking place at Brno Congress Centre on January 12th, Aquatera Brno will bring together hobbyists of all levels to find all types of splendid fish, as well as plants, terrarium animals and other pet supplies. Or you can just come along and share the experience with fellow pet enthusiasts. You can find more information on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

Prepared by Tien Dong.

