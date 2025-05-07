Per Gessle To Bring Roxette’s Iconic Hits to Prague in November 

‘Roxette in Concert’, with founding Roxette member Per Gessle and Swedish pop star Lena Philipsson, arrives at Prague’s O2 Arena on 6 November. This major European tour celebrates the legacy of one of Sweden’s most successful pop acts, and follows a sold-out first leg that drew over 75,000 fans.

The show will feature reimagined performances of the group’s most successful hits, such as ‘The Look’, ‘Joyride’ and ‘It Must Have Been Love’, with a live band comprising long-time Roxette collaborators Clarence Öfwerman and Jonas Isacsson, as well as other notable musicians including Christoffer Lundquist, Magnus Börjeson, Magnus ‘Norpan’ Eriksson and Dea Norberg.

Roxette first rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s thanks to Per Gessle’s songwriting and Marie Fredriksson’s unique vocals. Their music, blending polished pop rock with emotional ballads, topped charts around the world. Following Fredriksson’s death in 2019, it was widely assumed that the Roxette era had come to an end. However, this new tour pays tribute to the band while also continuing their legacy, reviving their music with fresh energy and heartfelt respect.

Tickets for the Prague concert start at CZK 1,990. General ticket sales via Ticketmaster and Ticketportal start on 9 May at 10am.