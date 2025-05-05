On Saturday 17 May, Brno Museum Night returns for its 21st edition, offering a rich evening of cultural exploration throughout the city. Taking place from 6 pm. to midnight, the event gives visitors the opportunity to explore Brno’s museums, galleries, historic buildings and cultural institutions in the unique atmosphere of the night-time city.

Visitors can look forward to a diverse programme featuring exhibitions, guided tours, interactive workshops, concerts, theatrical performances and special activities designed for all ages. Additional programming is offered by many venues for this occasion, with familiar institutions being cast in a new and engaging light. Tickets are either free or subject to a nominal fee of up to 50 CZK.

Credit: BMN, via Facebook

To help visitors navigate the event, an Infobus will be stationed at Náměstí Svobody from 14-16 May, providing brochures and assistance. On 17 May, the day of the event, the Infobus will move to Moravské náměstí, near St. Thomas Church, and will continue to serve as an information hub.

More information and updates can be found on the Brno Museum Night’s Facebook event.