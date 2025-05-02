Marie Restituta Park In Brno-Husovice Re-Opens, Under The Watchful Eye of Its Namesake

After several months of revitalisation work, Marie Restituta Park in the Brno-North district is re-opening, with pride of place given to a statue of Blessed Marie Restituta Kafková, after whom the park is named.

Marie Restituta Kafková was included in the Statues for Brno project in 2019. The City of Brno prepared an architectural and artistic competition with colleagues from the Department of Culture, which resulted in 38 proposals, of which 35 met the conditions. These were then assessed by an expert jury, who selected the winner in February 2023: the creative team of academic sculptor Radim Hanke and the ellement architects studio.

The unveiling of the statue was attended by Mayor Marketa Vankova and Czech PM Petr Fiala. Credit: MMB

“We especially appreciated the appropriate integration into the park space and the figurative concept of the work,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “Together with the revitalization of the park, another interesting place was created in Brno, dedicated to an important Brno native who inspires with her courage to this day.”

Blessed Marie Restituta Kafková (née Helena Kafková) was born on 1 May 1894 in Husovice. In 1896, her entire family moved to Vienna, where Helena later joined the congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity (popularly known as Hartmanns) and took the religious name Marie Restituta. She worked as a nurse, first in the operating room of the religious hospital in Mödling and later in the religious hospital in Vienna as head nurse.

After Austria was annexed by Nazi Germany, Marie Restituta came into conflict with the Nazi authorities several times. On 18 February 1942, she was arrested in the operating room and accused of distributing anti-Nazi materials. She was executed on 30 March 1943, and later beatified on 21 June 1998.

The ceremonial unveiling was also attended by Brno Bishop Pavel Konzbul, who blessed the statue of Marie Restituta Kafková, and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

The moment of unveiling. Credit: MMB

The Brno-North district was responsible for the revitalization of the park itself. Work on the next stage began in October last year.

“Thanks to the project of the team of architect Eva Wagnerová, the entrance to the park from Elgartova and Rotalova was improved, with low, comfortable stairs supplemented by a brick structure,” explained Martin Glogar, deputy mayor of Brno-North. “The name of the park will be displayed discreetly but stylishly on it. A new monument to the Husovice victims of both world wars has also been installed, which corresponds in material and design to the Restituta statue. We also made sure that the park was accessible to everyone. The main pedestrian path leading from Rotalova to Provazníkova is now surfaced with smooth brushed concrete, with a guideline for the blind.”

The park has been significantly revitalised. Credit: MMB

Another novelty is a narrow wooden walkway, which resembles the original path leading to the historical cemetery. Flowers and trees were also planted in the park as part of the project. In total, the work cost CZK 10.5 million including VAT. Technical Networks Brno replaced the public lighting for another CZK 1.5 million including VAT.

The price for the construction of the statue in the Marie Restituta Park in Brno-Husovice was CZK 3,267,000 including VAT. The City of Brno Department of Culture managed the competition and supervision of the construction of the statue.