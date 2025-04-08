Anishort Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Screening of Animated Shorts in Brno

The international festival of animated short films ‘Anishort’ is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special edition screening in Brno. The event, which will take place on Monday 14 April at 6 pm in Kino Art, will present a curated selection of the festival’s most remarkable animated shorts.

Anishort is an international competition and online platform dedicated to supporting animated short films and their creators, as well as promoting and disseminating the best animated short films from around the world.

This anniversary edition features 18 animated shorts from 9 different countries, including a wide range of animation styles, genres and storytelling techniques. Each film has an average running time of five minutes. The selection includes audience favourites from previous years, as well as films that have won jury awards at various editions of the festival. The event is English-friendly and is intended for audiences aged 15 and up.

In addition to watching the films, the audience will have the opportunity to participate in the “Audience Award for Best Film” by voting for their favourite title at the end of the screening. The winning film will receive the festival trophy, making the audience an integral part of the celebration and competition. Tickets are available on the Kino Art website.