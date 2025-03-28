Brno Zoo Presents New Strategy To Improve Conservation, Growth and Visitor Experience

Brno Zoo has recently presented a new strategy to strengthen its position as a welcoming place for people and animals, while advancing its educational mission in nature conservation. The strategy, approved by Brno City Council, aims to prioritize visitor engagement, animal welfare and long-term financial stability.

The newly approved strategy builds on the previous plan from 2003, many of whose objectives were never fully realised. “This time we want to put more emphasis on the zoo’s development and support initiatives that will help it become one of the most visited attractions in our region – ideally among the top five Czech zoos,” said Filip Chvátal, Deputy Mayor of Brno for the Environment, whose responsibilities include Brno Zoo.

The strategy outlines key areas for growth and investment up to 2040. Among the most anticipated projects is the opening of the Subtropics exhibition next year, along with the modernisation of the moose enclosure, which will be adapted for Mila deer thanks to secured funding. In the longer term, the construction of a new Tropical Pavilion is planned, as the current facility is in poor technical condition. “A modern indoor pavilion will greatly enhance the visitor experience and provide a tourist attraction throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions,” added Chvátal.

Another major investment outlined in the strategy is the construction of a new entrance building with sufficient parking capacity. During the planning phase, several investment projects affecting Dolní Louky were revised and finalised. In addition to improvements to the zoo, a senior citizens’ residence and a kindergarten for the local district will be built on the site. The City of Brno is currently preparing a tender to select a designer to prepare the necessary project documentation, with the exception of the retirement home, which is already in the planning stage. The architectural designer is expected to be selected by the middle of this year and construction could begin in 2027. The estimated cost of the new entrance and car park is approximately CZK 241 million, with an additional CZK 60 million earmarked for transport infrastructure.

Credit: Brno Zoo

“The City Council’s approval of Brno Zoo’s development strategy is a crucial step towards initiating positive change,” said Radana Dungelová, director of the zoo. “In order for the zoo to fully fulfil its core functions, significant investment is needed – not only to create a dignified environment for the animals that visitors come to see, but also to improve the breeding facilities behind the scenes. At a time of rapid biodiversity loss, mass species extinction and the looming climate crisis, zoos have a role to play in inspiring the public to become active conservationists.”

In addition to infrastructure, the strategy also focuses on improving visitor services and educational opportunities. Planned improvements include better food and beverage options, updated furniture and new activities for children. Over the past five years, Brno Zoo has expanded its educational programmes for kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, and universities by 35%, while the number of students using independent learning worksheets has increased by 200%. Since 2016, Brno Zoo and its affiliated hobby station have been officially registered as an educational institution by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports. Looking ahead, the strategy foresees further educational improvements, including the development of functional outdoor learning spaces.