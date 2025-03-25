Reconstruction of Křenová Railway Viaduct: Traffic Restrictions and Public Transport Changes

The reconstruction of the historic railway viaduct on Křenová in Brno begins today, 25 March. The project, which is expected to last until the end of August 2025, will involve significant traffic restrictions for cars, public transport and pedestrians.

The underpass under the viaduct on Křenová will be closed to all road traffic, including cars, buses and trolleybuses. However, tram services will continue, except for scheduled weekend closures.

The suggested diversion for drivers will lead through Benešova, Koliště, Dornych, and Úzká. Motorists should follow temporary traffic signs and expect potential delays.

Replacement stops on Nádražní have been relocated near the Grand Hotel bus stop.

The sidewalk under the viaduct on the other side of the road from the train station has been closed to pedestrians. The sidewalk on the same side as the train station will remain open.

As for public transport, trolleybus lines 31 and 33 will run from Šlapanice and Slatina to the city center from the Spáčilova stop, where they will be diverted through Hladíková, Masná, Mlýnská, and Rumiště before returning to Křenová and rejoining their regular route to Slatina and Šlapanice at Vlhká. In the direction of the city centre, these lines will skip the stops at Životského, Masná and Vlhká. Instead, they will serve the Tržní, Mlýnská and Čechyňská stops and a substitute Hlavní nádraží stop on Rumiště Street. The regular Hlavní nádraží stop in the trolleybus loop will not be served. Selected trips on routes 31 and 33 will follow the route of route 77 from Spáčilova to Úzká.

Bus no. 67 will run with a detour in both directions along Koliště between Vlhká and Malinovského náměstí, skipping the Hlavní nádraží stop.

Selected trips on bus line 77 will run from the Tržní stop along the diversion route and the stops of trolleybus lines 31 and 33 to the Hlavní nádraží stop on Rumiště.

The school line š86 will serve the trolleybus loop stop at the main railway station for both boarding and alighting.

Night bus lines N89, N95, N96 and N98 will run between Vlhká and Úzká and the Main Railway Station via a detour on Koliště, also stopping at Malinovského náměstí in the direction of the Main Railway Station.

In addition, night bus lines N94 and N95 in the direction of Modřice and Chrlice will serve a stop in the trolleybus loop at the Main Railway Station, which is located on the pavement in the opposite direction.

During ten weekends between March and July 2025, tram services under the viaduct will be completely suspended. Affected tram lines will be re-routed or replaced by alternative services. The confirmed weekends of tram suspension are 29-30 March; 5-6 April; 18-21 April (Easter long weekend); 26-27 April; 3-4 May; 7-8 June; 14-15 June; 21-22 June; 28-29 July; 26-27 July.

In order to facilitate the ongoing reconstruction of the Křenová Railway Viaduct, travellers are advised to keep up to date with kopemezabrno.cz and the DPMB website, and to pay close attention to temporary traffic signs and information boards in the affected areas. Wherever possible, alternative routes and modes of transport should be considered to minimise disruption.