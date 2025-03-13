Brno–Vienna Cycle Path to Expand with New Sections

The Brno-Vienna Cycle Path Association, a voluntary association of municipalities, has begun construction of new sections of the cycle path connecting the Moravian and Austrian capitals.

The first section, Vojkovice–Hrušovany u Brna, 1.1 kilometres long, will ensure a safe connection between the municipalities for cyclists and pedestrians. The second section, Hrušovany nad Jevišovkou–Jevišovka, running for 2.7 kilometres along the Jevišovka River, will connect the city of Hrušovany nad Jevišovkou to the Brno–Vienna cycle path and other regional cycle routes.

“This connection was sorely lacking here, and the city’s citizens will finally be able to reach the cycle paths in the region safely. At the same time, it is an important step towards the development of cycling tourism in the city,” said the chairman of the association, Filip Chvátal.

Both projects are co-financed by the European Union from the IROP program, and will be completed in autumn this year. “The Brno-Vienna cycle path is 76 km long and is a unique cycle path in the South Moravian Region, with 90% of safe sections that lead away from road traffic,” added Chvátal.