‘Roma Rising’ Photography Exhibition To Open At Brno’s Museum of Roma Culture In April

A new photography exhibition by U.S. photographer Chad Evans Wyatt will open in the Museum of Roma Culture in Brno on 8 April, to coincide with International Roma Day. ‘Roma Rising’ will present visitors with a series of black and white portraits of more than 60 individuals from Europe and Canada united by their Roma heritage and significant contributions to society in the face of persistent prejudice.

The project highlights not only well known figures from politics and the arts, but also everyday people whose achievements challenge stereotypes. Wyatt initiated the project in response to the often one-dimensional portrayal of Roma communities in the media. By showcasing Roma individuals who have achieved success in various fields, the exhibition aims to change public perceptions and promote a more nuanced understanding of Roma identity.

Roma Rising follows on from previous exhibitions, including the 2004 Czech edition and Roma Rising V4 (2016), which focused on the Visegrad Four countries. The emphasis on the growing role of Roma women in various fields is a key aspect of this year’s exhibition, highlighting their contributions and increasing representation in public life.

The exhibition will open at 5pm on 8 April, at the museum on Bratislavska, introduced by Chad Evans Wyatt himself, together with curator Jitka Senčuch. You can find more information about the exhibition and the opening here.