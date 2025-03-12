Burning Garden Waste Materials Has Been Banned: What Is The Best Way To Dispose of It Now?

It is no longer permitted to burn grass or leaves at home in the Czech Republic, following a change in the law that took effect at the beginning of March. The legislative amendment prohibits burning plant material at home, such as leaves, grass or other plant waste. Grill cooking and bonfires are still allowed, as long as dry wood or other suitable fuel is used.

The change in the law was made due to a conflict in the laws on air protection and waste, and was also based on the requirements of a European directive. So how should residents now dispose of garden waste?

The best way to dispose of plant waste material is to compost as much as possible directly in the garden. There is also a wide network of collection centers where organic waste can be left free of charge. The information channels of individual city districts also state whether there are mobile collections of organic waste in your area, and where and when collection containers will be placed.