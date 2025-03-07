SAKO Brno Optimizes Waste-To-Energy Operations, Increasing Heat and Electricity Production

Over the past two years, the municipal waste and collection company SAKO Brno has prioritized technological advancements aimed at lowering emissions and increasing the city’s energy self-sufficiency. A key focus has been optimizing the operation of its waste-to-energy incineration boilers, leading to improved combustion efficiency and minimizing energy losses.

CEO Karel Jelínek stated that the company has enhanced the management and distribution of combustion air to achieve optimal burning conditions while also reducing high-temperature corrosion, a common challenge in waste-to-energy facilities.

A comprehensive audit of the entire flue gas cleaning system was conducted, leading to measures that have reduced thermal losses and improved pollutant removal efficiency. According to Pavel Urubek, Chairman of the Board of SAKO Brno, the company now uses up to 15% less lime products, urea, and activated carbon for emissions control while still meeting the stricter limits set to take effect in 2024. This optimization is expected to generate annual savings of approximately CZK 2.5 million.

Additionally, following a thorough inspection of the boilers and turbines, SAKO Brno plans to implement the audit’s recommendations to ensure continued operational readiness. “Our facility is halfway through its operational life so detailed inspections are crucial. I’m pleased that the inspections confirmed the positive impact of our regular maintenance and repair procedures on the excellent condition of the Brno ZEVO,” added Urubek.

Last year, a successful simulation of a power distribution system failure was carried out to test the transition to island operation. In practice, this means that SAKO Brno is able to continue waste disposal and energy production in the event of a power failure.

“In terms of energy self-sufficiency and security for Brno, I appreciate that all these measures will lead to higher energy production while reducing operating costs. SAKO Brno will be able to supply even more heat and electricity from renewable sources, namely waste,” said Deputy Mayor Robert Kerndl, responsible for municipal energy issues.