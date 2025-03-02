Czech Politicians Digest Consequences For Ukraine of Trump/Zelenskiy Clash At The White House

Following Friday’s heated clash at the White House in Washington between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Czech politicians have been issuing expressions of support for Ukraine and its president, and discussing the consequences of the changing US orientation for Ukraine, Europe, and transatlantic relations.

Czech President Petr Pavel wrote on social media that the Czech Republic is standing by Ukraine and it is time for Europe to step up its efforts, while Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky added that the Czech Republic would always stand behind Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) said that “we stand behind Ukraine and on the side of the free world”, and Czech politicians were also mostly critical of the US president’s behaviour and his statements.

Friday’s meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy at the White House, where the US and Ukrainian heads of state were to seal an economic deal and discuss a possible path to peace after years of Russian aggression, resulted in an unprecedented verbal spat in front of the Oval Office cameras, ending prematurely and inconclusively.

After the tense meeting, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network that Zelenskiy was not ready for peace if the United States was part of it. “He disrespected the United States of America in their beloved Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace,” he added.

Zelenskiy thanked the US for its support. He also thanked the president, Congress and the American people, and said that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace.

“We stand with Ukraine more than ever. It is time for Europe to step up its efforts,” Pavel responded to the Washington meeting. Lipavsky added that the Czech Republic will always stand behind Ukraine: “Zelenskiy is a strong leader of a sovereign country. If an agreement were to be signed in Washington, it would mean great benefits for the US as well. Unfortunately, this did not happen. Europe is writing the next chapter – already on Sunday at the London summit.”

Fiala will join other European leaders in London on Sunday to discuss Ukraine.

Czech coalition politicians also criticised Trump’s behavior and statements on social media following the meeting with Zelenskiy.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Vit Rakusan (STAN), Zelenskiy leaves the diplomatic battle at the White House as a winner, who is not ready to let Trump dictate terms with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) briefly stated that “we stand for Ukraine and on the side of the free world”.

Deputy Speaker of the House Jan Bartosek (KDU-CSL) said Trump’s behaviour was that of a thug, not a US president. “It’s much more like gangsters carving up territory,” he added. “This is not the way to make predictable allied policy.”

Rakusan wrote on social media that Zelenskiy had fought an important diplomatic battle, facing down a “business first” approach to emerge as the victor.

“From what we could see from the Oval Office talks, he is not prepared to have the terms of peace dictated by the Trump-Putin duo, who have one thing in common: they both want to grab something from Ukraine. Territory, minerals,” he said.

The leader of the opposition, Andrej Babis (ANO), described the negotiations as unexpectedly sharp and open, and said he believes the negotiations are not over.

“I did not anticipate such a tough exchange and I think the tense atmosphere in international politics will certainly not be calmed down,” he wrote. “Today’s meeting does not change the fact that Ukraine has been invaded by Russia and that diplomacy is the only possible solution to this conflict. Europe must keep a cool head and stop pushing for further escalation.” He added that it was not a question of who will “defeat” whom, but how to ensure the long-term security of the entire continent.

European Affairs Minister Martin Dvorak (STAN) described the scenes from the Oval Office as absolutely unprecedented in public diplomacy.

“Absolutely disgraceful behaviour of the President and Vice President of the USA towards President Zelenskiy and the people of Ukraine, invaded, suffering and resisting the occupiers,” he said. Trump appears to be in a hurry to end the war on terms that suit only Putin, he added.

House Speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova (TOP 09) said she had always admired Zelenskiy’s courage and devotion to his own nation. “It is absolutely absurd and very dangerous to push Ukraine, which is only defending its territory and population from Russian aggression, into a corner. If anyone wants to negotiate peace, let them confront Putin – the murderer of civilians, the kidnapper of Ukrainian children and the destroyer of Ukrainian cities,” she wrote.

Minister for Science, Research and Innovation Marek Zenisek (TOP 09) criticised Trump’s statement that he was “in the middle” in relation to the settlement of Russian aggression in Ukraine and was “both for Ukraine and Russia”.

“Being on the side of both Ukraine and Russia? That’s like applauding the killer and the victim,” said Zenisek. “It’s like cheering for the fire and the burning house. Like supporting the rapist and the raped. There is no place for ‘both sides are right’ in this war. Those who do not stand up against evil become its silent accomplices.”

According to MEP Danusa Nerudova (STAN), Trump demonstrated on live TV that he will calmly sacrifice Ukraine for his ego and turn the hero into the guilty. “Two top US officials just shouted at the president of a nation that is suffering immensely that he should stop defending himself. Europe needs to act immediately – toughly, for the benefit of Ukraine, as well as us, and without emotion,” she said.

Fiala wrote on social media yesterday that it would be necessary to increase military support for Ukraine to counter Russia’s aggressive expansion just a few hundred kilometres from the Czech Republic. He said that only a well-armed Europe would ensure sustainable and long-term peace.

“If we want sustainable and long-lasting peace, we must arm ourselves well. This will not happen without an increase in defence spending to at least 3% of GDP,” Fiala said. “Our historical experience shows that if we do not increase our efforts quickly enough and let the aggressor dictate the terms, we will not end well.”

Fiala has been talking about increasing defence spending repeatedly in recent weeks. On Thursday, he agreed with President Petr Pavel that it was necessary. Earlier, he had described increasing defence spending by 0.2% of GDP per year as realistic, but that reaching 3% of GDP would take a few years.

NATO leaders committed to defence spending of at least 2% of GDP at the Wales Summit in September 2014. According to official NATO estimates, 23 of 32 NATO member states spent 2% or more of GDP on defence last year.

Last night, President Pavel further commented that The time has come to start considering a broad coalition of those willing to work for just peace in Ukraine.

“‘Peace’ on the terms of the aggressor is called capitulation, and would only encourage all current and future aggressors. The free world must stand up to evil,” he added.

A “coalition of the willing” has recently been reported by Brussels server Politico, which said that the new military aid package for Ukraine proposed by the EU could be worth up to 20 billion euro (CZK 501.7 billion). According to the reports, this assistance should be provided by a “coalition of the willing,” referring to the EU member states that wish to support Kyiv. This would avoid the risk of any member states blocking the aid.

Increased aid to Ukraine will be discussed at today’s meeting of European leaders in London, as well as Thursday’s EU summit.