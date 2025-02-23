‘Van Gogh’ Multimedia Dance Performance Will Debut In Brno In March

The multimedia dance performance “Van Gogh” will make its Czech debut in Brno on 6 March at Sono Music Club. This innovative production combines dance, live music and visual projections to capture the life and work of Vincent van Gogh.

Produced by the international Davydiuk Dance Company and organised by the Art Constanta agency, the show will also be performed in other cities across the Czech Republic, including Prague on 10 and 11 March at the Hybernia Theatre, Jihlava on 12 March at the DKO and České Budějovice on 9 March at the Metropol.

Credit: Art Constanta

Choreographed and directed by Viktor Davydiuk, ‘Van Gogh’ features an international ensemble of dancers from Spain, Poland, Italy and Ukraine who bring to life the colours and emotions of the artist’s masterpieces. Original music by Gabriel Kaczmarek and live violin performances integrated into the choreography enhance the emotional atmosphere of the show. Projections of Van Gogh’s iconic artwork on LED screens, stunning costumes by Karolina Grzeszczuk and powerful choreography further immerse the audience in the artist’s world.

Tickets for the Brno performance are available in advance at the Sono Music Club and through Colosseum, SMSticket, and Ticketlive. For more information, visit the Art Constanta website.