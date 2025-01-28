Macron and Harris Are The Most Trusted Foreign Politicians Among Czechs

French President Emmanuel Macron and unsuccessful US presidential candidate Kamala Harris are the foreign politicians most trusted by Czech citizens, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is the least trusted, according to a poll by the CVVM centre, conducted from mid-September to the end of November 2024.

Former US Vice President Harris and Polish President Andrzej Duda are the only politicians who more people trust than distrust. Harris was trusted by 33% of Czechs and distrusted by 30%. While Duda was trusted by 26% and distrusted by 23%.

33% of respondents had confidence in Macron, while 40% did not. Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was trusted by 31%, but distrusted by 56%.

One in four Czechs expressed confidence in Hungarian President Viktor Orban, former US President Joe Biden and new US President Donald Trump, each were distrusted by far more: 50%, 55% and 65% respectively.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini were both trusted by 21%, but Fico was distrusted by 59% and Pellegrini by 38%.

Only a half of Czechs knew German Chancellor Olaf Scholz or had a clear stance on him; 19% trusted him and 30% did not.

84% of respondents distrusted Putin, and only 9% trusted him. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is also generally mistrusted as 7% had confidence in him and 70% did not.

Only 7% expressed confidence in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 42% did not trust him.

The pollsters said distrust in Biden, Macron, Erdogan and Zelenskiy had slightly decreased, while in Orban it had slightly increased. Distrust in Pellegrini and Fico had also markedly increased compared with a similar poll six years ago. Trust in Trump had increased compared to 2021.