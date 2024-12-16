Brno Hosted European Capital of Christmas 2025 Award Ceremony

On Sunday evening, Brno, as the European Capital of Christmas for 2024, hosted the award ceremony to announce the new European Capitals of Christmas for 2025, at 5pm on Náměstí Svobody, marking a significant moment in the city’s festive calendar. The event brought together representatives from Brno, the winning cities of 2025, and the expert jury, celebrating the uniqueness of each city’s Christmas traditions and their role in spreading the holiday spirit. The initiative is supported by the European Parliament.

During their visit, the international delegations had the chance to immerse themselves in Brno’s magical Christmas atmosphere, touring the city’s Christmas markets, admiring the festive lights, and enjoying traditional holiday treats. The guests also explored Brno’s cultural landmarks and rich history, including the newly opened Žlutý Kopec water tanks and the Gothic St. James Church.

Simona Bieliune, Deputy Mayor of Vilnius, receives the award from Brno Deputy Mayor Rene Cerny. Credit: Nikol Fojtu

The participating cities had the opportunity to share their experiences and values regarding Christmas markets, focusing on solidarity, community, and local traditions. This exchange of ideas enriched the event, as it allowed everyone to reflect on how they contribute to the growing European Christmas spirit.

The highlight of their visit was at 5pm on Sunday, when the official announcement of the 2025 European Christmas Cities and Village was made. The cities of Vilnius (Lithuania), Celje (Slovenia), and the village of Noja (Spain) were named the winners, and will next year take over the mantle from Brno’s successful year as the Capital of Christmas.

Brno Daily is a media partner of Brno Christmas.