City of Brno To Invest CZK 30 Million in Green Spaces

The City of Brno will support the creation of new parks, as well as the revitalisation of existing greenery in individual city districts, with CZK 30 million in funding next year. The ‘New Parks for Brno’ program, launched in 2021 by the City, will finance the construction of 13 new parks across Brno, with the aim of making nature as accessible to citizens as possible by creating spaces to enjoy without harming it.

“We approached individual city districts with an offer of cooperation in the preparation and construction of new projects as well as the revitalization of existing greenery,” said Deputy Mayor of Brno Filip Chvátal (KDU-ČSL). “This year we received several dozen requests. We supported the construction of thirteen projects and the preparation of three projects. The money will go either to the conceptual planting of trees, the creation of projects, or the construction of new parks.”

Among the largest projects selected this year is the revitalization of Čertovy rokle in the Brno-sever district, costing CZK 4 million. “It will be a revitalization close to nature with the aim of preventing erosion and loss of rainwater. Terraces will be created on the slope, where we will have new shrub layers planted,” added Chvátal.

Other key locations for the new parks include Kohoutovice, the transport hub junction by Dělnické dum in Židenice, and the tram terminus near Technology Park in Medlánky.

According to Chvátal, the New Parks for Brno program works on the principle of providing a financial contribution to the city districts. Each district can decide in what field they want to invest. Flower beds will be revitalized on Hlaváčova Street in Maloměřice and Obřany, while Brno-Jehnice will develop natural recreation facilities. These different decisions over the revitalization of green spaces vary according to what each park needs the most.

Municipalities including Bystrc, Královo Pole, and Židenice will also receive funding to develop project plans.

This projects supported by New Parks for Brno include: