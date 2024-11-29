Over a Quarter of Czechs Do Not Feel Mentally Healthy, Says New Poll

More than a quarter of Czechs do not feel mentally healthy, according to the Confidence Index survey, presented by the BNP Paribas Cardif insurance company yesterday. This is a slight increase from the 23% who said the same last year.

The problem is particularly prevalent among young people aged 18 to 24, of whom more than half said they do not handle stressful situations calmly, and 37% do not feel mentally healthy. The survey was conducted on 1,545 respondents in June.

The BNP Paribas Cardif Security Index measures how secure Czechs feel in four key areas: home and family, finances, work and health. It also takes into account potential risks in each of these spheres. As against last year, the index rose by one point to 44 out of 100.

According to the survey, the immediate financial reserves desired by the average Czech should not fall below CZK 50,000, compared to CZK 35,000 last year.

“The years spent in the economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic have affected Czech society in the need for higher financial reserves and in poorer mental health across the population,” said Michal Straka, a specialist from the Ipsos research agency. “The highest value

of security for Czechs lies again in the pillar of home and family, which currently stands at 48 points.The family is the first choice for Czechs if they seek advice and possible help.”

In the finance pillar, which now stands at 43, Czechs are doing better than last year.

“After several economically challenging years, when people were badly managing their finances due to inflation and could hardly put money aside to create a reserve, we can see a significant improvement now,” said Martin Steiner, sales director of the insurance company. “19% of Czechs expect their financial situation to worsen next year, compared with 29% last year. Having an adequate financial reserve is the most important security for them, but due to increased prices and expenses it has risen by CZK 15,000 compared to last year, and now it must not fall below CZK 50,000 on average.”

Almost 60% of Czechs hold Insurance as a further form of security, but Czechs are generally underinsured. Young people up to the age of 24 have basically no insurance, for example against job loss. The work pillar now stands at 44 points.

The final pillar of the index, health, again ranks lowest, this time at 41 points.

Most people from the older generation feel mentally healthy and emotionally stable, but 45% of Czechs aged 55 to 65 are not satisfied with their health. People aged 45 to 54 consume a lot of caffeine, and almost half do not eat healthily.