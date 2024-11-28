Brno Tram Tracks Continue Turning Green

The City of Brno has allocated CZK 6 million for the expansion of so-called green tracks. Thanks to this subsidy, the Brno Transport Company (DPMB) has been able to remove concrete paving panels and install green floors in several locations during the autumn months.

“We have selected other suitable locations that we would like to grass over,” explained Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councilor for transport. “Thanks to greenery, the urban environment becomes more pleasant, and plants in green belts also help dampen traffic noise and absorb heat. The City of Brno therefore strongly supports green areas and their expansion.”

The City has therefore allocated funding to DPMB to create additional greenery covered tram lines, including on Veletržní and Videnska, which are modelled on the existing grass strips at Nove Sady. On Purkyňova, part of the tram line was replaced by drought-loving plants that do not need watering and perennials, over an area of 475 square meters. According to Kratochvil, more such projects will be implemented next year.

Credit: MMB



On Palackého, 248 square metres of concrete panels were replaced by an artificial grass surface, which DPMB is testing for the first time. The pilot project will verify the applicability and the possibility of loading this material.

Credit: MMB

“These types of green belt could be used in the future in places where the tram belt can be expected to be used, such as for vehicles of the integrated rescue system or replacement transport for the tram. In that case, a grassy or flowery strip would be damaged, ” said Miloš Havránek, general director of DPMB.

In total, the transport company paid CZK 7.23 million for the planting and installations, of which CZK 6 million was a subsidy from the city.