Illuminating History: Špilberk Castle Hosts Brno’s First Light Park

Brno’s historic Spilberk Castle has been covered in 400,000 lights shaped into hand-made sculptures and objects, becoming the only illuminated castle in the Czech Republic over this festive season. According to the Brno City Museum, the aim of the “Lights tell…” park is to shed light on the stories of Brno legends and heroic knights who defended the castle during the Swedish siege.

Set in the authentic environment of the castle, the light park transports visitors into the historical world of craftsmen, knights, and ancient inhabitants. With each step through the courtyards, bastions, curtains, and the famous casemates, visitors will immerse themselves in the history and traditions of the castle and the City of Brno. The main attractions are the majestic light dragon, the symbol of Brno, and the light tree, as a tribute to this year’s 100th anniversary of the Christmas tree of the Czech Republic.

Credit: Muzeum Mesta Brna

The exhibition combines fun with educative content through interactive elements, which include tasks and quizzes through which visitors can learn interesting historical information, and photo points where you can become part of the light installations. The exhibition is targeted at both children and adults.

“This year, when Brno holds the title of European Capital of Christmas 2024, we want to use this project to underline the unique Advent atmosphere and bring the people of Brno an unusual experience full of light and history,” said the director of the Brno City Museum, Zbyněk Šolc.

The light park project was created by the Czech family company Decoled, under the coordination of owner Eva Poláčková. The company has a long history in the production of light installations with an eye for detail and originality. The sculptures are all hand-created, paying respect to historical characteristics and resulting in a portrayal of the ancient past.

Credit: Muzeum Mesta Brna

“Lights tell…” park was designed as a place to meet and share the magical atmosphere of the holidays. “Our wish is not only to brighten up the public space, but also to bring light and inspiration into people’s lives,” said Poláčková. “We want each exhibition to tastefully and sensitively cultivate the surroundings, while at the same time respecting the traditions and spirit of the location. This year, our light parks will be in 15 locations across Europe, and we are pleased that they can bring joy to everyone.”

“The light park project is an exceptional opportunity for the Brno City Museum to open Špilberk to the residents of Brno and visitors to the city in a completely new light. Evening walks around the castle grounds will suddenly turn visitors into a magical place full of unusual light installations,” added Šolc.

Credit: Muzeum Mesta Brna

The project was also created with sustainability in mind. The materials used are recyclable, and were mostly processed using large-scale 3D printing. In addition, LED and the other lighting elements used are energy-efficient. The interactive elements of the exhibition were also designed so that the light park has a minimal impact on the environment.

The park was illuminated on 15 November, and will remain open until 12 January 2025, open Monday through Sunday from 5:30 pm. until 10 pm, with the last entry at 9:30 pm.