‘Das Filmfest’ Festival of German-Language Films Returns To Brno In October

For 18 years, the ‘Das Filmfest’ German-language film festival has been taking place every October in Prague, Brno and Olomouc. Das Filmfest is dedicated to the most up-to-date films from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, especially films and documentaries that did not make it to local cinemas. The festival is supported by the Goethe Institut, the Austrian Cultural Forum in Prague and the Swiss Embassy.

The Brno part of the program will run from 22-26 October at Kino Art, including nine films. All films included in the festival program will be screened with English and Czech subtitles.

22 October: “Favoriten”, “The Glory of Life”

23 October: “Veni, Vidi, Vici”, “The Universal Theory”

24 October: “Dancing Pina”, “Goebbels and the Fuhrer”

25 October: “Blind at Heart”, “The Glory of Life”

26 October: “Dying”, “From Hilde With Love”

For more information about these movies and the program, see the festival website.

Tickets can be purchased from the Kino Art e-shop or at the cinema.