3L Robotics: How Financing and Partnership Development Spurs The Growth of Innovative Companies

Start-ups and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Brno region are thriving thanks to the local innovation ecosystem, with the support of the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), the world’s largest network providing services and information for the development of innovative entrepreneurship and competitiveness.

The JIC i nnovation agency has been an important part of the EEN since 2008. As one of the largest providers of business support in the Czech Republic, founder of the Ynovate network and certified by the European Business and Innovation Centre Network (EBN), JIC supports entrepreneurs within the EEN in a wide range of areas, including international expansion, innovation, access to finance and investment, and partnerships.

One of the key elements in the growth of startups and SMEs is access to financing and resources. Brno-based 3L Robotics is a forward-thinking company specializing in automated parcel delivery systems for last-mile logistics in closed environments, including Delivery Boxes, Drone Helipads, and vertiports, including software platforms for GNSS-based navigation systems. A crucial factor in their development was funding from European Space Agency (ESA) programs totalling more than 100,000 euros.

3L Robotics specializes in automated parcel delivery systems for last-mile logistics in closed environments. Credit: 3L Robotics

“The funding is particularly important for hardware companies,” said Luboš Lněnička, founder of 3L Robotics. “Thanks to the JIC and their consultancy, we succeeded in ESA BIC and ESA Space Solutions. It was important for us not only because of the money, but also as a quality benchmark for ESA projects and as a door opener for other partners from the aerospace industry, such as Honeywell, Embraer and Siemens.”

As Lněnička implies, partnership development is another important driver for technological advancements and market success. 3L Robotics joined forces with Honeywell, a global leader in aerospace technology, to create a revolutionary drone-based logistics solution. JIC, through the EEN, played a crucial role in this collaboration, bridging the gap between the startup’s innovative spirit and the corporation’s vast resources.

JIC has been cooperating long-term with over 20 corporations, and is always on the lookout for interesting startups and technological partners for them. This particular collaboration brought together 3L Robotics’ advanced drone helipad system and Honeywell’s sophisticated Ground Station for mission planning. This integration resulted in a comprehensive solution for drone-based delivery, tested successfully at Czech Heaven Airport. The partnership showcased the potential of these technologies, as well as highlighting the future role of drones in transforming the logistics industry.

“JIC has been scouting companies for Honeywell, and through networking events such as the Velvet innovation meetup in Brno, we have gained valuable partnerships and support for our developments in testing, as well as connections to other industry sectors,” continued Lněnička. “One of the company’s prototypes has been tested in a laboratory environment in collaboration with Honeywell and we are preparing tests in the Living Lab at the Brno Exhibition Centre.”

As the business landscape continues to evolve, such partnerships will be crucial in driving the technological advancement of both sides. “Startups and SMEs are helping us to improve our innovation performance, especially in the early discovery phase. We value three things – speed, organisational agility, and patience. All three underlined with trust,” said Tomáš Szaszi, Director of Strategy & Innovation at Honeywell.

The company’s groundbreaking drone-based delivery system was developed in partnership with Honeywell. Credit: 3L Robotics.

The collaboration between 3L Robotics and Honeywell Aerospace, facilitated by JIC as a representative of the Enterprise Europe Network, is a compelling example of how startups and corporations can synergi s e for innovative breakthroughs . “JIC and the EEN can continue to facilitate the discussions to bring better understanding and clarity in partnership development. They can also continue to mentor and coach startups to navigate and remove the initial barriers,” continued Szaszi.

The story of 3L Robotics and Honeywell is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration, offering a glimpse into how strategic alliances between startups and corporations can lead to revolutionary innovations across industries.

The story underscores the importance of tailored support for SMEs, particularly in innovation-driven sectors. The partnership between the JIC innovation agency and EEN has proven to be a powerful catalyst for growth, enabling companies like 3L Robotics and many others not only to compete in the global market, but also to contribute to the broader ecosystem. As they continue to grow, it sets a high standard for what can be achieved through collaboration, innovation, and strategic support.

