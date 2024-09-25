BATCH Festival Unites Brno’s Clubs and Venues In a Weekend of Musical Discovery

Thirteen of Brno’s clubs and live music venues will be participating in the third edition of the BATCH festival showcase on 4-5 October. More than 70 local and international artists will perform on stages from all around the city’s nightlife scene. The program’s diverse line-up aims to provide visitors with the opportunity to discover new places and musical genres.

For a single entrance fee, ticket holders will gain entry to every participating venue, moving freely between Alterna, ArtBar, Fléda, Kabinet MÚZ, Kafara, Melodka, Metro Music Bar, Music Lab, Ponava, the Rusty Nail, Sibiř, Stará Pekárna and Vegalité. BATCH festival’s two-day entrance ticket also includes the ReConnect conference for music professionals and the general public interested in networking with festival organisers, artists and others. Registration is required for the conference.

One-day and discounted two-day admissions can be purchased online. For more information, see the festival website.