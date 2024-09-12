Groove Brno Music Festival To Return for October

The Groove Brno music festival will return in October, commencing almost three months of funk, soul, and jazz events across the city.

The festival program includes a total of 15 bands performing over 13 concert evenings, 12 of which will be in Brno, in addition to one ‘on the road’ show in Prague’s Lucerna Music Bar.

Festivities will begin on 10 October with a performance by U.S. rap-rock group Fun Lovin’ Criminals, following on from the ‘pre-festival’ concert by guitar artist Giacomo Turry last February.

This year’s highlights include a fusion of the French Electro Deluxe band with the full brass section of the local B-Side Band (23 October in Brno’s Sono and 24 October in Prague). A ‘special Funk jam session’ on 14 November at the Metro Music Bar will follow a concert by Four Gypsy Soul, a Romani funk, soul, and R’n’B collection.

On 4 December, Boban & Marko Marković Orkestar will perform at Fléda Club, alongside France’s Big Funk Brass. Leading figures from the Balkan brass music scene will also play on the same day.

The finale of the festival will be delivered by MonoNeon, an American bass guitar player who has collaborated with Prince, Mac Miller, Nas, and George Clinton. The event will also take place at the Metro Music Bar, on 7 December.

Fun Lovin’ Criminals. Credit: Groove Brno

Beginning in 2007, Groove Brno has become an established name for well-known artists in the world of groove music, attracting new and experienced performers, and bringing in global audiences.

Director Josef Buchta said of the festival’s history: “Over the 17 years of the festival, we’ve brought hundreds of bands to Brno. Many of them boast prestigious Grammy awards and international acclaim. Each year, we strive to present Czech premieres of foreign artists, legendary performers, interesting collaborations, and, above all, unforgettable experiences. I’m always thrilled when we manage to discover young talents or unique names whose performances leave the audience in awe and full of energy.”

This year will also see the continuation of a scheme from last year, whereby attendees who got to one or two of the main concerts can earn bonus free tickets to three-to-five selected concerts marked with “Groove Explorer” labels.

All information, including registration, is available on the festival website (www.groovebrno.cz). Tickets can be purchased most easily online at GoOut.net or at the partner pre-sale location at the Tourist Information Center, Panenská 1, Brno.