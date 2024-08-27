WW2 Bomb Found In Brno-Zidenice Causes Road Closures and Traffic Disruption

Traffic in Brno-Zidenice was disrupted yesterday by the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb near Taborska, which closed streets and the nearby railway for about two hours during the afternoon, according to information published by the local fire and police services on social networks.

Police evacuated several dozen people from nearby buildings because of the bomb. They were allowed to return home after the bomb was taken away by the bomb disposal unit.

The unexploded bomb was Soviet in origin, from WWII. Credit: Police CZ

The bomb was found by workers during excavation work on Čelakovského, leading to the closure of adjacent Taborska, which is used by public transport.

Police created a security perimeter of 250 metres. Credit: Policie CZ

“It is a 100-kilogram unexploded bomb of Soviet manufacture,” police spokesman Pavel Svab told CTK. He wrote on social networks that due to damage to the fuse, the bomb had to be transported to the nearest safe place for disposal.

Experts at Orlen Unipetrol have also been dealing with an unexploded aerial bomb with a timer for the past few days, preparing a site in Zaluzi near Litvinov for its disposal. Sandbags are being brought to the site to form a protective mound. Pyrotechnicians will detonate the bomb in a controlled manner at the site where it was found.

Firefighters, police officers and rescue workers helped with today’s evacuation in Brno.